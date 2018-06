Akpos and his wife were watching Who Wants to Be a Millionaire while they were in bed.Akpos turned to her and said, ‘Do you want to have intercourse?’‘No,’ she answered.He then said, ‘Is that your final answer?’She didn't even look at him this time, simply saying, ‘Yes..’So Akpos said, “Then I’d like to phone a friend.”And that’s when the fight started…