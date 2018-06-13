Boy meets new girl and takes her home. Next morning he drops new girl off. Later in the day his regular girl WhatsApps him:Girl: Can I ask you a question?Boy: ShootGirl: Who was that?Boy: (He had been on the phone earlier so he said) My brotherGirl: In your car I meanBoy: (He looks outside at his car in the office parking lot) Sorry the car has been parked for the past 2 hours. There’s no one in…Girl: (Rudely cuts him off) I mean THIS MORNING…wearing the blue, patterned dressBoy: (Now confused and thinking regular girl has gone potty) Wearing blue dress? My car wearing a dress?Girl: (Now Angry) Stop the pretence ok? Who was that girl in your car this morning wearing a blue, patterned dress?Boy: (All coming together now) oh, so you meant to ask “Who was that girl in your car this morning wearing a blue, patterned dress?” Why didn’t you just say so in the first place?Girl: (Now ready to slap the idiot) Answer the damn question!!!Boy: (Confused again) which of the questions please? You’ve asked 4 already.Girl: (BP high…remained silent…..10 seconds passed…ugly noises from her throat)Boy: (Having bought time and composed his thoughts) Oh. Lol…That was one of my mum’s mannequins…was taking it to her shop…she left her, I mean it, at homeGirl: (Incredulous) I don’t believe you. You’re lying.Boy: (Feigning hurt feelings) Baby pleeeeeease! How can you even say that?Girl: (Backtracking slightly) Are you sure? I thought I saw…Boy: (Cuts her off expertly) Eiiiii this my girl…hahahaha…you’re jealous papaGirl: (Now a little ‘sober’) so you’re not cheating on me?Boy: (Now on the roll) I’ll NEVER cheat on you Baby. I love you only. ForeverGirl: (Convinced & chaste) Sorry Baby…you know I love you too. Please don’t break my heart OK? Please…I’ll die if you do.Boy: I swear to you I’ll never ever break your heart. Ok…boss calling…TTYLGirl: Ok Boo…laterBoy quickly WhatsApps new girl: Hey Baby…listen, tomorrow I have to take a mannequin to my mum’s shop…can we reschedule for day after?