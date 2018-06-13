Akpos and Ofego were having dinner when suddenly armed robber broke into their house. Akpos wanted to run away but he said to himself that if he run away, he might be killed so he freezed himself & stood like an image. The armed robber ordered for money but they did not have money, so the armed robber looked at the image, then turned to Akpos’ friend Ofego and said:Armed Robber: Take a look at such a beautiful image you have in your house, but you don’t have any money. Infact I’m going to destroy this image. Sets his gun, points at the image (Akpos) and was about to shoot.*Akpos: (screamed out!) Please don’t shoot; I am the image of God.Armed Robber: So here you are, I have been praying to you to give me job but you don’t want to answer my prayer. Today, since I have the opportunity of seeing you, I will not let you escape. When you get to hell, explain to them why you did not want to give me a job.*about to shoot*Akpos: (screamed out again!) Please, please, I am the image of Akpos. I don’t want to die!