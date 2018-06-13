Akpos enters a church and finds the priest.Priest: How may I help you son?Akpos: I’m looking for my wife, she said she would be here but as I can see she’s not around. Now that am here, I would like to confess. Then go to the confession areaAkpos: forgive me father for I have sinnedPriest: What are your sins my son?Akpos: The other day, I went looking for my wife at her home but she was not there. I found her sister alone, I slept with the sister.Priest: Oh, that is sin, but at least you came to confessAkpos: Then another day I went looking for her at her aunt’s place but she was not there, I found her cousin alone, I slept with the cousinPriest: You know that is wrong my sonAkpos: Then the other day I went looking for her at her working place. She was not there, I found her colleague alone…Priest interrupts: Let me guess, you slept with her colleagueAkpos: Yes fatherThen there was total silence after that.Akpos: Father?Akpos: Fatherrr?Still no replyAkpos: Father are you there??Akpos peeps through and finds out that the priest is no longer there. He looks for him and finds him hiding.Akpos: Why are you hiding father?Priest (shaking with fear): I’ve just realised I’m the only one here and you came looking for your wife.