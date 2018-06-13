Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: I dey find my wife

Funny Joke: I dey find my wife
Akpos enters a church and finds the priest.

Priest: How may I help you son?

Akpos: I’m looking for my wife, she said she would be here but as I can see she’s not around. Now that am here, I would like to confess. Then go to the confession area

Akpos: forgive me father for I have sinned

Priest: What are your sins my son?

Akpos: The other day, I went looking for my wife at her home but she was not there. I found her sister alone, I slept with the sister.

Priest: Oh, that is sin, but at least you came to confess

Akpos: Then another day I went looking for her at her aunt’s place but she was not there, I found her cousin alone, I slept with the cousin

Priest: You know that is wrong my son

Akpos: Then the other day I went looking for her at her working place. She was not there, I found her colleague alone…

Priest interrupts: Let me guess, you slept with her colleague

Akpos: Yes father

Then there was total silence after that.

Akpos: Father?

Akpos: Fatherrr?

Still no reply

Akpos: Father are you there??

Akpos peeps through and finds out that the priest is no longer there. He looks for him and finds him hiding.

Akpos: Why are you hiding father?

Priest (shaking with fear): I’ve just realised I’m the only one here and you came looking for your wife.
