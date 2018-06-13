Akpos’ elder brother, Tommy, travelled to London months ago, leaving behind Akpos, their aged mom & their pet cat, Kelly. Last week Tommy called from London to know how they’re doing…TOMMY: Hello brother how are you doing? How’s mom and how is Kelly?AKPOS: Kelly is Dead!TOMMY (after a pause): Akpos, bad news is not revealed in that manner. U should have started by saying something like, “Kelly fell inside a well but neighbours are trying to rescue it”. Then when I call again U tell me, “Kelly broke its neck and is receiving treatment”. Then when I call again, U tells me they did their best but couldn’t save it. That’s how to break a bad news in a mature way. OK?AKPOS: Ok bros, understood.TOMMY: Ok, so how is Mom?AKPOS: Bros, Mom fell inside a well, but neighbours are trying to rescue her.