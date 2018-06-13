1. You will cheat on your partner; you will still cheat during exams... You be cheetah??2. You fix eye lashes like toothbrush, tattoo your body like vitafoam design, wear earrings like alloyrimsand you want a God fearing man... Sorry, God won’t give his saint to Devil’s saint, it doesn’t work that way.3. Some girls will be scratching their buttocks in public as if its recharge card…Haba!4. Some girls handbag be looking like ballot boxes... as if they wanna go rig election.5. Guys don’t put banana inside their boxers to deceive you girls, why put foam bra and foam bum bum to deceive guyz. You case dey heaven.6. Girls and love of money shaaa!.. How can you be asking me “where is my gift? “On mother’s day?.. Are you my mother?