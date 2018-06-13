Bill Gates organized an enormous session to recruit a new CEO for Microsoft Europe. Five thousand candidates assembled in a large room. One candidate is bomboy a Naija guy. Bill Gates thanked all the candidates for coming and asking those who do not know Java program to leave. Two thousand candidates left the room. Bomboy says to himself, “I do not know JaVa but I have nothing to lose if I stay. I’ll give it a try.Bill Gates asked the candidates who never had the experience of managing more than 100 people to leave. Two thousand left the room. Bomboy says to himself “I never managed anybody by myself but I have nothing to lose if I stay. What can happen to me?” So he stays. Then Bill Gates asked candidates who do not have management diplomas to leave. Five hundred people left the room. Bomboy says to himself, “I left school at 15 but what have I got to lose?” So he stays in the room.Lastly, Bill gates asked the candidates who do not speak Serb-Croatian to leave. Four hundred ninety-eight candidates left the room Feranmi says to himself, “I do not speak one word of Serb – Croatian but what do I have to lose?” So he stays and finds himself with one other candidate. Everyone else has gone.Bill Gates joined them and said, “Apparently you are the only two candidates who speak Serb – Croatian, so I’d now like to hear you have a conversation together in that language.” Calmly, Feranmi turns to the other candidate and says, “Wahala wa o!”The other candidate answers “wahala gidi!!!”Naija no dey carry Last!