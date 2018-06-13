A youth corper was part of the invigilators in a WAEC GCE exam holding in the school he is serving, right inside the hall when the exam was on going, one intercoursey gal who was wearing a very short skirt and looking gorgeous was cutting eye for the corper, giving him a seductive look, so he went straight to the gal to find out what her problem was. The corper gave the gal d solution to the mathematics question.So, after the exam, the Corper followed d gal up to arrange of how they would meet and the gal said: do u think I’m a prostitute? All those actions I was displaying for u in the hall are fake oooo, thats my boyfriend waiting for me.. Mugu!..and she laughed!….The Corper laughed too and said: do u think I read Mathematics? I studied Yoruba in school; all those answers I gave to you are formulated and fake…The Girl Screamed n Fainted!!!!!! =))