NIGERIA….MY BELOVED COUNTRY.
• Where our mothers use ice cream bowls to store pepper in the fridge
• Where ladies don’t accept flowers for valentine or birthday.
• Where lizard go look your eyeball, node head say “notin dey happen guy”
• Where a blind beggar will reject a fake naira note.
• Where Groundnuts are sold in BOTTLES and WATER is sold in SATCHETS.
• Where parents claim they were always first position in school.
• Where You Can Be a Driver for Years without A ‘DRIVER’s LICENCE’
• Where government officials don’t know the national anthem.
•Where Gala and Lacasera are the best options when stuck in traffic.
• Where you are jailed for stealing Maggi and given a chieftancy title for stealing millions.
• Where we fight for everything. To gain admission to university, to get a job and worse still to enter a bus!
• Where you are robbed of your phone and the robbers come back for your Pin code and charger.
• Where your type of GENERATOR shows how RICH you are.
• Where you can easily blame your family members in the village for your problems.
• Where rich men must have pot belly.
• Where if you do anyhow u go see anyhow.
• Where generator is a social amenity.
• Where people dey collect change for beggar hand.
• Where igbo men produce Toyota Camry jeans and Dr’dre slippers
• Where the man who had no shoes is the president.
•Where BB torch is sold in traffic for N12k!!!!