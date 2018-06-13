Pages: [1]   Go Down

Knock knock Joke: Nigeria My Beloved Country
NIGERIA….MY BELOVED COUNTRY.

• Where our mothers use ice cream bowls to store pepper in the fridge

• Where ladies don’t accept flowers for valentine or birthday.

• Where lizard go look your eyeball, node head say “notin dey happen guy”

• Where a blind beggar will reject a fake naira note.

• Where Groundnuts are sold in BOTTLES and WATER is sold in SATCHETS.

• Where parents claim they were always first position in school.

• Where You Can Be a Driver for Years without A ‘DRIVER’s LICENCE’

• Where government officials don’t know the national anthem.

•Where Gala and Lacasera are the best options when stuck in traffic.

• Where you are jailed for stealing Maggi and given a chieftancy title for stealing millions.

• Where we fight for everything. To gain admission to university, to get a job and worse still to enter a bus!

• Where you are robbed of your phone and the robbers come back for your Pin code and charger.

• Where your type of GENERATOR shows how RICH you are.

• Where you can easily blame your family members in the village for your problems.

• Where rich men must have pot belly.

• Where if you do anyhow u go see anyhow.

• Where generator is a social amenity.

• Where people dey collect change for beggar hand.

• Where igbo men produce Toyota Camry jeans and Dr’dre slippers

• Where the man who had no shoes is the president.

•Where BB torch is sold in traffic for N12k!!!!
