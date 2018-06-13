Emeka went to a cinema with Akpos, on getting to the cinema we saw a bald guy, I showed the guy to Akpos and said “Look at fresh head, this one is good to slap, but I’m afraid of the guy’s face”.Akpos then said to me “Baba T, you fear a lot, I will slap that head and nothing will happen”.I dared him to do it and he went to where the guy was sitting and gave him a HOT SLAP on his head. The guy was surprised, and wanted to react, then Akpos said “Baba T, so you are here, and we have been looking for you at home!”The guy responded “I’m not Baba T, maybe we look alike”, Akpos murmured “maybe.”After some minutes in the cinema, Akpos called me again and said “BabaT, I will slap that guy again and nothing will happen.” I answered “ok”He went to the guy, gave him a hot slap and said “BabaT stop lying, I say na u be dis…” The guy said to him angrily “I’m not Bros Feranmi, please, let me be”. The guy then left that seat and went to the front seat.After some minutes Akpos called me and said “BabaT, I will slap that guy again and nothing will happen.” This time I told him that “if anything happens, I will pretend I don’t know him.”He stood up, went to the front seat, gave the guy a very hot slap and said “BabaT, so na here you dey, I come dey slap another person for back!”