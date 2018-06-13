WIFE: I wrote your name on sand it got washed.I wrote your name in air, it was blown away.Then I wrote your name on my heart & I got Heart Attack.AKPOS: God saw me hungry, he created pizza.He saw me thirsty, He created Pepsi.He saw me in darkness, He created light.He saw me without problems, He created YOU.WIFE: Twinkle twinkle little starYou should know what you are...And once you know what you areMental hospital is not so far.AKPOS: The rain makes all things beautiful.The grass and flowers too.If rain makes all things beautifulWhy doesn’t it rain on you..?WIFE: …Roses are red; Violets are blue.Monkeys like u should be kept in ZOO.Don’t feel so angry you will find me there too…Not in cage but laughing at YOU