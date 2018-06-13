Ochuko was a candidate at a JAMB Examination. They were writing Use of English. He shaded the ones he knew and was waiting for manner to fall from Heaven when he noticed a very beautiful girl sitting beside him.She was shading and was not looking up. Through the help of his long neck, he peeped and checked her work, she was on number 65, he was still on number 21 and time was running out. He quickly thanked God and started shading along with her.When they got to number 98 together, suddenly; she looked up, caught him and shouted in a low tone, “What is it? Why is you dey copying me? Copys! copys! You are not shaming! As big as you are! You are a disgrace to your manhood!Na so he shout “Heeeey! heeeeyyy!!! I am finished! Who has eraser!!!”Yekpa!!!