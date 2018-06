OFFICER EAZY: - what is your name?AKPOS: - M.P sirOFFICER EAZY:- tell me properly!AKPOS: - Michael Peter sirOFFICER EAZY: - your father’s name?AKPOS: - M.P sirOFFICER EAZY: - what does that mean?AKPOS:- Moses Peter sirOFFICER EAZY:- your native place?AKPOS: M.P sirOFFICER EAZY:- is it Makurdi Purum?AKPOS:- No, Minna Port sirOFFICER EAZY:- what is your qualification?AKPOS:- M.P sirOFFICER EAZY:- (angry) what is it?!AKPOS:- Metric PassOFFICER EAZY:- so why do you need a job?AKPOS:- M.P sirOFFICER EAZY: meaning?AKPOS:- Money Problem sirOFFICER EAZY:- what is your personality?AKPOS:- M.P sirOFFICER EAZY:- would you explain yourself and stop wasting my time?AKPOS:- Monacrotic PersonalityOFFICER EAZY:- I see… I will get back to you.AKPOS:- sir, how’s my M.P?OFFICER EAZY:- and what’s that again?AKPOS:- My Performance.OFFICER EAZY:- M.P !AKPOS:- m.e.a.n.i.n.g?OFFICER EAZY:- Mental Problem!!LOL!!