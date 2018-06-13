Boy: Do you have a boyfriend?Girl: Nope. I don’t want to have a boyfriend.Boy: Gen. 2:18 The Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.”Girl: But I don’t love you.Boy: 1 John 4:8 “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.” Girl: But how can I besure that you’re loyal and honest?Boy: Mark 13:31 “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away.”Girl: But I’m busy, I’m still studying.Boy: Ecclesiastes 3:1 “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.”Girl: But why me? There are a lot of girls out there.Boy: Proverbs 31:29 “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.”Girl: But what is in me that you like?Boy: Song of Solomon 4:7 “You are altogether beautiful, my darling there is no flaw in you.”Girl: But I’m not beautiful.Boy: Proverbs 31:30 “Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.”Girl: What do you want to happen?Boy: 2 Corinthians 2:4 “For I wrote you out of great distress and anguish of heart and with many tears, not to grieve you but to let you know the depth of my love for you.”