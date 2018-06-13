There was a group of women gathered at a seminar on how to live in a loving relationship with your husband. The women were asked, ‘How many of you love your husbands?’ All the women raised their hands. Then they were asked,‘When was the last time you told your husband you loved him?’ Some women answered today, some yesterday, some didn’t remember. The women were then told to take their cell phones and send the following text to their respective husband: I love you, sweetheart. Then the women were told to exchange phones and read the responding text messages. Here are some of the replies:1. Eh, mother of my children, are you sick?2. What now? Did you crash the car again?3. I don’t understand what you mean?4. What did you do now? I won’t forgive you this time!!!5. ?!?6. Don’t beat about the bush, just tell me how much you need?7. Am I dreaming?8. If you don’t tell me who this message is actually for, you will die today…!!!9. I asked you not to drink anymore!! ..and the one dat cracks everyone’s rib:10. Who is this?Gbosaaaaaaaaaa