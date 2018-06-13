1. Thank God for a brown new day!2. My god is upsome!3. Why are people so weekend? (coz they are Friday)4. Not all dat glitters are goats! (goatn’t it!!??)5. Majority carries the volt (volt ko!? transformer ni?)6. May your name be highly exhausted!7. My waste is paining me!8. Thank God for spearing my life (with arrow abi with dagger?)9. What is strong with you? (strong kor.. decoder ni)10. Lord! you are the killer dat holds my life!(GBOOOOOOOOMM!!)11. Pls, how much is ur age? (na 22naira o!)12. Look to the window, the principal just passed away (na you kill am abi?)13. I am not priding pls14. Lord let ur wheel be done…(God’ wheelbarrow spoil b4?)Laff go kill me for here ooo Chei