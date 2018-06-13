Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cracking Jokes- Who is to blame?  (Read 271 times)

yetadem

Cracking Jokes- Who is to blame?
« on: Jul 25, 2015, 12:20 PM »
See Chat ooo

Charmer:::: Hello Sweet Girl

Sweet girl:::: Hi Lover Boy!

Charmer:::: Can I know you more please?

Sweet girl:::: 17, female, sweet lips, bootylicious n’ delicious, live in Avondale and you?

Charmer:::: Mmmmmh, I am in love already. I’m 52, male, 6 pack, big Chest, live in Avondale.

Sweet girl:::: You’re 52? OMG! Serious. Same age as my dad?

Charmer:::: I’m just so into fresh young beautiful girls.

Sweet girl:::: Do you have a wife?

Charmer:::: Yes, but not as intercoursey as you, I have a daughter, she is in her bedroom with her friend doing homework.

Sweet girl:::: Then why do you like young girls?

Charmer:::: I love them because they are beautiful not to mention intercoursey n’ with fresh boobs n’ booty

Sweet girl:::: I am also into older men with iPhones, ipads, cash and driving expensive cars.

Charmer:::: I can offer all of that and even more.

Sweet girl:::: I think we should meet because you are in Avondale and I am also here.

Charmer:::: That would be nice, where do I pick you up tomorrow with my new BMW X6 intercoursey girl?

Sweet girl:::: Tomorrow I am going to school it won’t be possible.

Charmer:::: Or maybe over the weekend, going to school is very important.

Sweet girl:::: While still chatting let me continue with my homework I don’t want my dad to know that I have a BlackBerry, he will be mad at me.

Charmer:::: Which homework is that? maybe I can assist you.

Sweet girl:::: It’s a Biology assignment and  my friend Lucy is assisting me.

Charmer:::: Hey, your friend’s name is Lucy?

Sweet girl:::: Yes.

Charmer:::: Exactly where in Avondale are you?
 
Sweet girl:::: House number 5 and you?

Charmer:::: Mercy!!! is that you???

Sweet girl:::: Dad, is that you???

Wahalaaaaaaaaaaa!!!
