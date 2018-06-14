Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Properties for Sale in Lagos and Ogun State  (Read 3042 times)

akbanks

Properties for Sale in Lagos and Ogun State
« on: Jul 26, 2015, 01:41 PM »
A plot of land 4 sale @ yisa omotunde str. Off demurin ketu, lagos N15m
A plot of land at oduntan str off ikorodu road ketu, lagos fenced, N35m
A plot of land off adesanya street ketu, lagos N7m
A house on a plot of land @ oluyombo street, ikosi ketu N35m
A plot of land off bello street off aiyedere ketu N7m
A plot of land beside oazadis plaza @ cmd road, Ikosi GRA N100m
A plot of land @ bashiru shittu st magodo ph 2 N100m
2 n half plots of land for sale at OPIC, with C of O, N80million.
A plot of land 4 sale at isheri North OPIC! N12million

Negotiable, www.akbanksnig.com admin@akbanksnig.com 09091844239
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 