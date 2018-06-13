Akpos the lecturer in Gwagalada, University of Abuja decided to give his students a test. He asked them to write the answers as he read out the questions.The Instructions says: Cancelled answers not allowed.Akpos the Lecturer: Question 1: What’s your favourite food? [10 marks]Female students were writing, Pizza, fried rice, Hamburger, ice cream, sharwama and all sorts of Chinese cuisine…..Lecturer Akpos: Question 2: How do you prepare the food? [50 marks]Huh!! immediately, the female students started cancelling and changing the foods to beans, cocoyam, & abacha, bolee and porridge yam, indomine, white rice with no soup, eba with no soup, gari n kulli kulli…..heheh ¬ehe Kasala bust !