Wedding speech from girl to her in laws:“My dear new family, I thank you for welcoming me in my new house…Firstly I must tell you that my presence here should not change your life routines.Those who used to do the laundry must keep on doing it. Those cooking must keep cooking. Those cleaning must keep cleaning.I’ll not disturb anybody’s routine… So far as I’m concerned, I’m here only to eat fried rice n chicken, have FUN & entertain your SON.