Funniest Joke: Aboki GO Slap Person O!
« on: Jul 26, 2015, 11:34 PM »
Johnbull was hungry and went to ‘maishayi’ (men selling tea and bread). The following dialogue transpired between them:

Johnbull: You get loaf of bread?

ABOKI: yes

Johnbull: bring one; slice am into two and put two sachet of butter in between

ABOKI: (happy and thanking God for bringing customer, is quickly doing as he is instructed )

Johnbull: You get egg?

ABOKI: yes customer

Johnbull: fry 6 eggs put am inside the bread.

ABOKI: Okay customer

Johnbull: You get sardine for inside gongoni?

ABOKI: yes customer everything dey.

Johnbull: put two gongoni inside the bread.

ABOKI: Okay customer (happy and doing as he is told, already enthusiastic’ll make a lot of money 2day, God don butter my life)

Johnbull: you don finish? Oya press the bread together for me.

ABOKI: See am customer, i don prepare am finish.

Johnbull: OYA CUT N10 Naira OWN FOR ME!
