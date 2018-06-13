Johnbull was hungry and went to ‘maishayi’ (men selling tea and bread). The following dialogue transpired between them:
Johnbull: You get loaf of bread?
ABOKI: yes
Johnbull: bring one; slice am into two and put two sachet of butter in between
ABOKI: (happy and thanking God for bringing customer, is quickly doing as he is instructed )
Johnbull: You get egg?
ABOKI: yes customer
Johnbull: fry 6 eggs put am inside the bread.
ABOKI: Okay customer
Johnbull: You get sardine for inside gongoni?
ABOKI: yes customer everything dey.
Johnbull: put two gongoni inside the bread.
ABOKI: Okay customer (happy and doing as he is told, already enthusiastic’ll make a lot of money 2day, God don butter my life)
Johnbull: you don finish? Oya press the bread together for me.
ABOKI: See am customer, i don prepare am finish.
Johnbull: OYA CUT N10 Naira OWN FOR ME!