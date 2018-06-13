Johnbull was hungry and went to ‘maishayi’ (men selling tea and bread). The following dialogue transpired between them:Johnbull: You get loaf of bread?ABOKI: yesJohnbull: bring one; slice am into two and put two sachet of butter in betweenABOKI: (happy and thanking God for bringing customer, is quickly doing as he is instructed )Johnbull: You get egg?ABOKI: yes customerJohnbull: fry 6 eggs put am inside the bread.ABOKI: Okay customerJohnbull: You get sardine for inside gongoni?ABOKI: yes customer everything dey.Johnbull: put two gongoni inside the bread.ABOKI: Okay customer (happy and doing as he is told, already enthusiastic’ll make a lot of money 2day, God don butter my life)Johnbull: you don finish? Oya press the bread together for me.ABOKI: See am customer, i don prepare am finish.Johnbull: OYA CUT N10 Naira OWN FOR ME!