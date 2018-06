An American (Larry), an English man (Charles), and a Nigerian (Akpos) were on a ship, Suddenly the Devil appeared & said, “Drop anything in the sea, if I find it I will eat you, If I can’t, I will be your slave!”The American dropped a pin; the Devil found it & ate him. The English man dropped a coin; the Devil found it & ate him.The Nigerian (Akpos) opened a bottle of water, poured it in the sea & said: “Na today? Ur Fada! Gon find am nah!!!