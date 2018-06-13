Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: See Life?

Short Joke: See Life?
Jul 27, 2015, 12:41 AM
The Lawyer hopes you get into trouble

The Doctor hopes you fall ill

The police hopes you become a criminal The Coffin Maker wants you dead!

Only the thief dey pray for you to make it in life. Just Imagine!
