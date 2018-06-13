Pages: [1]   Go Down

One Liner Joke: A guy and the taxi driver
A guy sits in a taxi and sees his wife entering a hotel with another man, and tells the driver. Do you want to Earn $500 right away?,,,, The driver excitedly said what do I have to do ? Bring my wife by the hair out of that hotel, here’s a picture of her.

After a while the driver is seen dragging a woman by the hair, While kicking and beating her and puts her in the Taxi. And the husband says to him, “This is not my wife” the driver replied” Nooooo , this is mine, hold her for me.

I’m going for yours”!

