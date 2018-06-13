Johnbull was drag to church for deliverance, due to his crazy life style by his wife. On their way home, they were attack by armed robbers.Robber: hey your money or your lifeJohnbull(silent)…Wife(crying)‘The robber asked again.”Give us your money or your life”Johnbull: oga abeg I no get any one of the twoRobber: (surprised) why?Johnbull: At the church, they told me to give my life to Christ, and I have given it to Jesus Christ, : they also asked for my money, I gave them all . Sorry oga robber, church reach me before you ,you see say both life and money no dey to give