Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jokes of the Day: Your Money or Your Life  (Read 270 times)

yetadem

Jokes of the Day: Your Money or Your Life
« on: Jul 27, 2015, 12:59 AM »
Johnbull was drag to church for deliverance, due to his crazy life style by his wife. On their way home, they were attack by armed robbers.

Robber: hey your money or your life

Johnbull(silent)…Wife(crying)

‘The robber asked again.”Give us your money or your life”

Johnbull: oga abeg I no get any one of the two

Robber: (surprised) why?

Johnbull: At the church, they told me to give my life to Christ, and I have given it to Jesus Christ, : they also asked for my money, I gave them all . Sorry  oga robber, church reach me before you ,you see say both life and money no dey to give
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 