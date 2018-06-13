Two prostitutes were riding around town with a sign on top of their car that said: “TWO PROSTITUTES – $50.00.” A policeman stopped them and told them either to remove the sign or go to jail. Just then, another car passed with a sign saying, “JESUS SAVES.” One of the girls asked the cop, “Why don’t you stop them?” “Well, that’s a little different,” the cop smiled. “Their sign pertains to religion.” The two ladies frowned as they took their sign down and drove off. The following day the cop noticed the same two ladies driving around with a large sign on their car again. This time the sign read: “TWO ANGELS SEEKING PETER – $50.00.”