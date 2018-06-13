Akpos and Mary were both patients in a mental hospital. One day while they were walking along hospital swimming pool, Mary suddenly jumped into the deep end. She sank to the bottom and stayed there. Akpos promptly jumped in to save her; he swam to the bottom and pulled Mary out.When the medical doctor became aware of Akpos act, he immediately ordered his discharge as he now considered him to be mentally stable. When he went to tell Akpos the news, he said” Akpos, I have good news and bad news, the good news is you are being discharged, because you were able to jump in to a swimming pool and save the life of another patient, I think you have gotten well enough and the bad news is that, the patient you saved hung herself with her bathrobe belt in the bathroom, I am sorry, she is dead.” Akpos replied she did not hang herself; I put her there to dry! Yekpa!!