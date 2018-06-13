Death came to a guy and said,”My guy, today is your day”Guy : “But I’m not ready!”.Then death said, “Well your name is the next on my list”.Guy : “Okay why don’t you take a seat and I will get you something to eat before we go?”.Then death said, “All right”The guy gave death some food with sleeping pills in it; death finished eating and fell into a deep sleep.The guy took the list & removed his name from top of the list and put into the bottom of the list.When death woke up he said to the guy, “Because you have been very nice to me, so I will start from the BOTTOM of the list”(Hey! e be like say one winch dey sing im name for village)