A Journalist to a Doctor of a mental hospital & the following conversation ensued :Journalist : How do you determine to admit a patient or not ?Doctor : Well, we first fill a bathtub with water till the top. We then give a teaspoon, a glass cup and a bucket to the patient and ask him/her to empty the bathtub.Journalist : Obviously a normal person would use the Bucket because it’s bigger.Doctor : No, you’re stupid! A normal person would pull the DRAIN PLUG! Nurse, admit this idiot in Ward 7.