Everything they get we get am too;They get Mohammed Alli, we get Bash Alli.They get T. pain, we get T.maya.They get T.I, we get M.I.They get 2-pac, we get 2- face.They get Beyonce, we get Tiwa savage.They get Lil wayne, We get Terry G.They get Timberland, We get DON JAZZY!They get wiz khalifa, we get wiz kid.They get Hollywood, we get nollywoodThey get Silicon valley, we get Computer village.They get Mac Donnalds, we get Mr. Biggs.They get Las Vegas, we get Lasgidi.They get Miami Beach, we get Lekki Beach.They get Al Paccino, we get Peter Edochie.They get Pirate of d Caribbean, we get Pirate of Aba.They get beauty and the beast we get Bianca and Ojukwu,They get Mr Bean, we get Mr Ibu,They get American Lotto, we get Baba Ijebu.They fear Al Qaeda, we fear Boko Haram abi na lieeeeee?