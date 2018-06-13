Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crazy Jokes -Love Cake  (Read 302 times)

yetadem

Crazy Jokes -Love Cake
« on: Jul 28, 2015, 06:55 AM »
One day, oga decided to give his wife a surprise package. He moulded a big heart cake (♥) with the assistance of the househelp, a project which took almost the whole day.

Madam came back and met the househelp sleeping and snoring:

Madam: Will you get up now! silly girl. What have you been doing since morning?

Househelp: Madam welcome. No vex abeg. Me and oga dey make love since morning. Na just now now we finish I say make I lie down small…

Imagine what will happen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Alam Don Scatter
