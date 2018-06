Doctor: I regret to tell you that you have a brain tumor.Mr. AKPORS: (jumps in joy) YES!!!!Doctor: Did you get what I just told you?Mr. Akpos: Yes of course, do you think I’m dumb?Doctor: Then why are you so happy instead of being sad?Mr. Akpos: It’s a thing of joy to me cos everyone says I have no brain but at least now this proves that I have a brain….