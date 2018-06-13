Patricks Obahiagbon’s girlfriends phone ringsPatrick Obahiagbon : Mary, your cellular gadget has intercepted some electromagnetic waves and is currently summoning your attentionMary: What?Patrick Obahiagbon:your phone is ringingMary : i am in the shower sweety, please answer it for mePatrick Obahiagbon: hello….CALLER: Ndandeko na Mary (NYANJA).Patrick Obahiagbon: your lingual is foreign to my cochlea. Please utter alphabets in a universal manner sothat I can derive sense from this dialogueCALLER: where is Mary?Patrick Obahiagbon: Mary is currently interacting with a hot shower in my master bedroom that is located at the attic section of my bungalow. She cannot commence dialogue with u as her phone is not water proof like the one I own which can receive calls even while I’m submerged in my marbled Jacuzzi.CALLER: who is this?Patrick Obahiagbon: do you have air-time of N100, 000 and above? Any airtime below that amount is not enough to permit me to finish explaining to u who I am via the phone as my accolades are too numerous. But to comprehend me better, visit any bookshop near you and purchase a book titled “knowing professor Obahiagbon, the individual with English PHD’s whose number exceeds the mythical lives of a cat”..I authored it when I was senator in the previous regimeCALLER: who are you to Mary?Patrick Obahiagbon: I am the individual whom Mary surrenders to her fauna in absentia of clothing…..CALLER: come again?Patrick Obahiagbon: Yes I am the individual who relays copulative sensations to Mary’s pelvic areasCALLER: say that again I I don’t understand?Patrick Obahiagbon: I am the individual who exposes Mary’s lower limbs to mirror an obtuse angle. I’m Mary’s boyfriend, and who are u ?CALLER: its Mary’s motherPatrick Obahiagbon: good morning ma, how homePatrick Obahiagbon: hello mama I dey greet naPatrick Obahiagbon: mama mama mama