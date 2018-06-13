Patricks Obahiagbon’s girlfriends phone rings
Patrick Obahiagbon : Mary, your cellular gadget has intercepted some electromagnetic waves and is currently summoning your attention
Mary: What?
Patrick Obahiagbon:your phone is ringing
Mary : i am in the shower sweety, please answer it for me
Patrick Obahiagbon: hello….
CALLER: Ndandeko na Mary (NYANJA).
Patrick Obahiagbon: your lingual is foreign to my cochlea. Please utter alphabets in a universal manner so
that I can derive sense from this dialogue
CALLER: where is Mary?
Patrick Obahiagbon: Mary is currently interacting with a hot shower in my master bedroom that is located at the attic section of my bungalow. She cannot commence dialogue with u as her phone is not water proof like the one I own which can receive calls even while I’m submerged in my marbled Jacuzzi.
CALLER: who is this?
Patrick Obahiagbon: do you have air-time of N100, 000 and above? Any airtime below that amount is not enough to permit me to finish explaining to u who I am via the phone as my accolades are too numerous. But to comprehend me better, visit any bookshop near you and purchase a book titled “knowing professor Obahiagbon, the individual with English PHD’s whose number exceeds the mythical lives of a cat”..I authored it when I was senator in the previous regime
CALLER: who are you to Mary?
Patrick Obahiagbon: I am the individual whom Mary surrenders to her fauna in absentia of clothing…..
CALLER: come again?
Patrick Obahiagbon: Yes I am the individual who relays copulative sensations to Mary’s pelvic areas
CALLER: say that again I I don’t understand?
Patrick Obahiagbon: I am the individual who exposes Mary’s lower limbs to mirror an obtuse angle. I’m Mary’s boyfriend, and who are u ?
CALLER: its Mary’s mother
Patrick Obahiagbon: good morning ma, how home
Patrick Obahiagbon: hello mama I dey greet na
Patrick Obahiagbon: mama mama mama