Author Topic: Fuuny Joke: Naija Praise  (Read 245 times)

Fuuny Joke: Naija Praise
« on: Jul 29, 2015, 06:41 AM »
Facebook people will not kill me with laughter..see praise!

“He is Jehovah Omni-brancher,

Jehovah talk na do,

Jehovah over do,

Jehovah pondermonium(God of shock and suprise).

pandemonium !!!! aaahh wahala dey oo!

Jehova Elsoji
