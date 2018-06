Akpos was arrested by the police and taken to court.Magistrate: Akpos, you were arrested on the expressway for abruptly stopping your car in the middle of the road and causing 10 other vehicles behind you to run into one another thereby causing damages and injuries, Are you guilty or not?Akpos: I’m not guilty sir.Magistrate: What is your defence?Akpos: I heard the national anthem on the car radio and as a good citizen, I stopped immediately and stood at attention…Hit Like if u understands