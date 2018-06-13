A man goes into the supermarket and notices a very attractive woman waving at him. She says “Hello.” He is rather taken aback because he can’t place where he knows her from. So he asks, “Do you know me?” To which she replies, “You are the father of one of my children.”Now his mind travels back to the only time he was ever unfaithful to his wife. So he asks, “Are you the stripper from the bachelor party that I made love to on the pool table while your partner whipped my behind with wet celery?” She looks into his eyes and says calmly, “No, I am your son’s teacher.”