I went to warri recently if you see name of churches, ha! my broda even Satan self dey fear. Make I yarn una: you’ll see something like this.
{1} SATAN UR OWN DON KPAFUKA EVANGELICA MINISTRY
{2} Operation carry devil nack for ground bible ministry.
{3} The atomic bomb bible brigadia barack ministry *aka* shoot d devil make im eye clear.
{4}Ssatan wetin we do you evangelical church of God.*aka* Satan leave us alone.
{5} Operation no look Uche face biblical church of Christ.*aka* slap Satan face ministry.
{6} Pay your tithe and offering church of God.*aka* pay ur tithe n win generator gospeller.
{7} Satan if you try me, you go hear week prayer ministry
{8} Satan chop make I chop bible assemble *aka* we no dey find Satan trouble ministry.
The next name shock me no be small ….. . . . .
Bokoharam prayer ministry devil u go fear. Hey!! Warrrriii!!! we hail oo