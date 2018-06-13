I went to warri recently if you see name of churches, ha! my broda even Satan self dey fear. Make I yarn una: you’ll see something like this.{1} SATAN UR OWN DON KPAFUKA EVANGELICA MINISTRY{2} Operation carry devil nack for ground bible ministry.{3} The atomic bomb bible brigadia barack ministry *aka* shoot d devil make im eye clear.{4}Ssatan wetin we do you evangelical church of God.*aka* Satan leave us alone.{5} Operation no look Uche face biblical church of Christ.*aka* slap Satan face ministry.{6} Pay your tithe and offering church of God.*aka* pay ur tithe n win generator gospeller.{7} Satan if you try me, you go hear week prayer ministry{8} Satan chop make I chop bible assemble *aka* we no dey find Satan trouble ministry.The next name shock me no be small ….. . . . .Bokoharam prayer ministry devil u go fear. Hey!! Warrrriii!!! we hail oo