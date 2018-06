Akpos walked into the kitchen, saw his mother making a cake and announced, "I'm gonna go play in my room for a couple of hours. I sure would like a piece of cake after though!Later, when his mother brought him a piece of cake, Akpos exclaimed, "Wow!, it worked!"Puzzled, his mother asked, "What do you mean?"Akpos replied, "Daddy said that in order to get a piece of cake around here, you have to spend a couple of hours playingfirst!"