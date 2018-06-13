One day, Akpos's Mother sent him to the well to fetch some water for cooking.As he was dipping the bucket in, he saw two big eyes looking back at him. He dropped the bucket and ran back to the house as fast as he could."Where's my bucket and my water?" She asked."I can't get any water from that water well, there's a mean alligator down there!""Now don't you mind that alligator, Akpos. He's been there for years, and he's never hurt no one. Why, he's probably as scared of you as you are of him!""Well, Mommy," replied Akpos, "if he's as scared of me as I am of him, then that water isn’t fit to drink!"