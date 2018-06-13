Pages: [1]   Go Down

Crazy Joke: Akpos was looking at his mom’s Drivers Licence
Akpos was looking at his mom's Drivers License.
and saw intercourse: F.

He started laughing, his mother asked him why he was laughing.

Akpos replied "I can't believe your are so bad at intercourse that you failed look you got an F. Is that the reason why daddy left?
