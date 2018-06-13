Pages: [1]   Go Down

Crazy Joke: Akpos asked his mother one day
« on: Jul 31, 2015, 06:23 PM »
Akpos asked his Mother one day, "Mommy, where do babies come from?"

His mother replied, "The stork brings them."

Akpos, puzzled, and asked his Mom, "Then who f*cks the stork?"
