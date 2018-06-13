In school one day, the teacher decided that in science class she would teach about the elements. So she stood in the front of the class and said, "Children, if you could have one raw element in the world what would it be?"Okoro raised his hand and said, "I would want gold, because gold is worth a lot of money and I could buy a Porsche."The teacher nodded and called on Ekaite.Ekaite said, "I would want platinum, because platinum is worth more than gold and I could buy a Corvette"The teacher smiled and then called on Akpos.Akpos stood up and said, "I would want silicon."The teacher said, "Why Akpos?"Akpos responded by saying, "Because my mom has two bags of it and you should see all the sports cars outside our house!"