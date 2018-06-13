Akpos saw an Iphone 5s in a taxi. He quickly checked through the contacts and found "MY number 2" then hecalled it and luckily the owner answered"Thank God you found my phone! Where did you pick the phone"Akpos quickly interrupted" please give me your address."The owner replied" You want to bring the phone to my house? Wow that's so nice of you. If only thiscountry was full of good people like you."Akpos interrupted again "What are you saying? I want to come and collect the charger!”If the phone was yours would you give him your charger?