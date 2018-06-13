Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke: A Yoruba pastor added Akpos on BBM

yetadem

Hilarious Joke: A Yoruba pastor added Akpos on BBM
« on: Jul 31, 2015, 06:45 PM »
A Yoruba pastor added Akpos on BBM

3 Mins later his msg came in:

Pastor: how are you?

Akpos: am fine my daddy.

Pastor: may the building of heavenly favour collapse on your head

Akpos: (no reply)

Pastor: may the thunder of Blessing strike you and your family.

Akpos: (no reply)

Pastor: are you there?

Akpos: yes my daddy

Pastor: you should be saying amen to claim the Blessings.

Akpos: OK, May over speeding trailer of blessings jam/crush you and your family like a moving train, faster than the speed of light in Jesus name.

pastor: thunder fire you
