A Yoruba pastor added Akpos on BBM
3 Mins later his msg came in:
Pastor: how are you?
Akpos: am fine my daddy.
Pastor: may the building of heavenly favour collapse on your head
Akpos: (no reply)
Pastor: may the thunder of Blessing strike you and your family.
Akpos: (no reply)
Pastor: are you there?
Akpos: yes my daddy
Pastor: you should be saying amen to claim the Blessings.
Akpos: OK, May over speeding trailer of blessings jam/crush you and your family like a moving train, faster than the speed of light in Jesus name.
pastor: thunder fire you