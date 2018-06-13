A Yoruba pastor added Akpos on BBM3 Mins later his msg came in:Pastor: how are you?Akpos: am fine my daddy.Pastor: may the building of heavenly favour collapse on your headAkpos: (no reply)Pastor: may the thunder of Blessing strike you and your family.Akpos: (no reply)Pastor: are you there?Akpos: yes my daddyPastor: you should be saying amen to claim the Blessings.Akpos: OK, May over speeding trailer of blessings jam/crush you and your family like a moving train, faster than the speed of light in Jesus name.pastor: thunder fire you