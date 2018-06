TEACHER: Why did u bring a rope to the Exam hall?AKPOS: My dad told me to SKIP the questions if I don't know the answer"TEACHER: If I have 6 bottles in one hand & 5 in the other, what do I have?AKPOS: A drinking problemAkpos: I am dreaming to be rich...just like my father...Ochuko: "Is your father rich?".Akpos: No, he's dreaming tooTEACHER: what do you call a person who keeps on talking when people are no longer interested?AKPOS: A teacher