Akpos bought two horses, and could never remember which was which. Ochuko suggested that he should cut the tail of one horse and that worked great until the other horse got his tail caught in a bush. It tore just right and looked exactly like the other horse's tail and Akpos was stuck again. Then Ochuko suggested that he should notch the ear off one horse.That worked fine until the other horse caught his ear on a barbed wire fence. Once again Akpos couldn't tell them apart. Then Ochuko suggested that he should measure the horses for height. When he did, he was very pleased to find that the white horse was 2 inches taller than the black.