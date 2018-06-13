Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke: To construct a sentence using Beans
Teacher: Construct a sentence using Beans.

Ochuko: "My sister cooked beans for supper last night."

James: "I had soup with beans for breakfast & lunch."

Johny: I love butter beans & baked beans."

Akpos: "We are all human beans.
