Author Topic: Short Joke: Akpos entered a laughing contest  (Read 314 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Akpos entered a laughing contest
« on: Aug 01, 2015, 08:49 PM »
Akpos entered a laughing contest. There are 10 levels to the contest. He gets to the 9th level and bursts into laughter. The host asks him "Why did you laugh? You could have won." Akpos replies, "I finally got the first joke."
