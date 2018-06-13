Pages: [1]   Go Down

Comedy Joke: conversation between death and Akpos
Death: It is your time to die, give me your hand

Akpos: No! I know that if I don't touch you then I'll never die!

Death: Shit! You figured out the key to living forever! You are so smart! High five!

Akpos: "high fives" and died

Death: Typical Akpos... Dumbass...

