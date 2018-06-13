A Sunday school teacher is concerned that his students might be a little confused about Jesus, so he asks his class, "Where is Jesus today?"Ochuko raises his hand and says, "He's in Heaven."Ekaite answers, "He's in my heart."Akpos waves his hand; Sunday school teacher said to Akpos "tell us where Jesus is", "He's in our bathroom!" said AkposThe surprised teacher asks Akpos how he knows this."Well," Akpos says, "every morning, my father gets up, bangs on the bathroom door and yells 'Jesus Christ, are you still in there?!'"